Rochester Public Library makes push for more space

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Library leaders pushed for more space Monday during a presentation to city council.

The current two-story building is nearly 30 years old, built in 1995.

According to library data, it serves an average of 1,000 people a day, an increase of 48% since 1995.

Library leaders said they’ve had to decrease inventory by more than 25,000 books because they don’t have room.

Surveys of library patrons indicate a demand for more gathering, makerspaces and library materials, along with better parking and skyway access.

“I feel and think I speak for the board, prioritize by the community,” RPL Director Karen Lemke said. “And again, if they are wanting more materials and access to the materials sooner and not having to wait as long, we don’t have the shelf space to maintain a large infusion of collection dollars.”

Lemke also said the library has surpassed 2 million circulations for the first time ever, including digital items. She said the library has made changes to try to make up for decreased space including adding a Bookmobile, Artcart and a teen space. She said the Bookmobile is the busiest one in the state.

The library will soon be piloting a program called a Bookbox, which is similar to a Redbox, where people can “rent” books out of a kiosk. The library operates seven-days a week, including eight hours on Sundays.

Past plans for a library expansion have fallen short. The last proposal was for a $55 million expansion in 2016. That was approved by city council but was shot down by the county. A public-private partnership also did not pan out in 2020.

It’s unclear at this point, what steps, if any, the library or the council will take.

