Rochester Branch NAACP announces Black History Month 2023 events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Throughout the month of February, the Rochester Branch NAACP will host a full slate of programming in observance and celebration of the strengths, struggles, resistance and perseverance of African Americans in this country to celebrate Black History Month 2023.

Events will kick off the month on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a story time of fun and empowering stories on Black History.

Programming and events for the month will be encompassed in a Black History Speaker Series. Highlights of the series consist of an update on racial covenants in housing , Black History Month, Art in Action -Guided Studio Session, Kids Story Time, Knowledge Bowl, Townhall conversations and Black Excellence Business Expo.

Events include:

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Story time at the Rochester Public Library located at 101 2nd St SE from 10:30-11 a.m. Bring your kids for 30 minutes of fun and empowering stories on Black History.

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Remembering Tyre Nichols Community Vigil at the Rochester Civic Theatre located at 30 Civic Center Dr SE Suite 100 from 5- 6 p.m. Honor Tyre Nichols, who recently lost his life due to police brutality.

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Story time at the Rochester Public Library located at 101 2nd St SE from 10:30-11 a.m. Bring your kids for 30 minutes of fun and empowering stories on Black History.

Racial Covenants Update in Housing: Are They Really a Thing of the Past? Virtual broadcast live on the Rochester Branch NAACP Facebook page from 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Phil Wheeler will provide an update of a statewide and national initiative to eliminate these “covenants” from the deeds and real estate records. Join Phil and others in an exploration and education of this systemic relic of past discrimination in real estate in the community.

Knowledge Bowl (Elementary School) Virtual and broadcast live on the Rochester Branch NAACP Facebook page from 2-3 p.m. Elementary school aged children will be able to participate in a fun jeopardy style event as they test your knowledge on Black History in America. Gift card prize available. Click here to register for the Black History Month Knowledge Bowl Registration.

Friday, February 17, 2023

Black History Month, Art in Action: Guided Studio Session Art Heads Emporium Studio located at 317 Broadway Ave S from 1:30 - 3 p.m. and 6:30 - 9 p.m. The Rochester Branch of the NAACP is collaborating with Art Heads Emporium for a guided art painting session to commemorate Black History Month. Tierney Parker of Mixie Madness Art will facilitate a guided art session. No prior painting experience is required. Tickets are $45 and a portion of the proceeds goes to support the Rochester Branch of the NAACP’s social justice mission and vision.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Story time at the Rochester Public Library located at 101 2nd St SE from 10:30-11 a.m. Bring your kids for 30 minutes of fun and empowering stories on Black History.

Knowledge Bowl (Middle School) Virtual and broadcast live on the Rochester Branch NAACP Facebook page from 2-3 p.m. Middle school aged students will be able to participate in a fun jeopardy style event as they test your knowledge on Black History in America. Gift card prize available. Click here to register for the Black History Month Knowledge Bowl Registration.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Story time at the Rochester Public Library located at 101 2nd St SE from 10:30-11 a.m. Bring your kids for 30 minutes of fun and empowering stories on Black History.

Knowledge Bowl ( High School) Virtual and broadcast live on the Rochester Branch NAACP Facebook page from 2-3 p.m. High school aged students will be able to participate in a fun jeopardy style event as they test your knowledge on Black History in America. Gift card prize available. Click here to register for the Black History Month Knowledge Bowl Registration.

Black Excellence Expo in Collaboration with BET Network The Rochester Branch of the NAACP is collaborating with Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET) for a public exhibition featuring participating black owned businesses in Rochester, Minnesota. Additional details regarding location and time to come. Check back on naacprochestermn.org and www.facebook.com/NaacpRochesterBranchMn for more details.

