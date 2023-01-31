Preview of what’s happening at Chillfest in Chatfield

Chillfest in Chatfield
Chillfest in Chatfield
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Kamie’s will be sitting down with the organizers of Chillfest.

Here’s a list of what they have planned.

ACTIVITIES

  • Medallion Hunt | 8am | The first clue will be posted at Carly Mae’s Bakery, Cabin Coffee Co. & Silver Grille. Following clues released on the hour on the ChillFest Facebook Page. Win $300 in Chatfield Gift Cards.
  • MidWinter Market & FFA Farmer Share Meal | 9a-2p | St. Mary’s Church | Over 40 Vendors!
  • Hot Drinks & STEAM Fun | 9am-2pmExplore the public library’s new STEAM kits for kids (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics); available for check-out soon! Enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies too!
  • Warming Station & History Hunt | 10a-2p | “Wine” not warm up inside and out at the Chatfield Center for the Arts (4th Street Entry). Grab a glass and drink in the history!
  • Snowshoe & Fat Tire Bike Loans | 10a-8pm | City Park Cabin | Try out the new community gear!
  • Justin Friederichs Memorial Hockey Tournament | 11a
  • Snowmobile Radar Run | 2pm | Near County Road Canoe Launch | Bring your sled or cheer on local riders for bragging rights as the fastest sled in the valley. Contact Jacob Gartner @ 507-259-0803 for more information.
  • City Park Social | 2pm-4pm | Main Street

    Fire Barrels and Free S’mores

    Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

    Just for Kix Mini-Performance @ 3

    Snow Sculpture Contest

    Other activities TBA!
  • Night Sky Snowshoe | 5:30 | Location TBD | Join a Naturalist from Eagle Bluff ELC to hear the stories behind our winter constellations.
  • Food Trucks | 4pm-8pm | City Park (Third Street)- El Samurai Teppanyaki - Los Arcos Mexican

LOCAL BUSINESS SPECIALS

  • Adourn | Shop Remodel and Reset Reopening | Check out the new inventory and shop design!
  • Threads | Discounted Novelty T-Shirts and new Clearance Inventory!
  • Carly Mae’s Bakery, Cabin Coffee & Silver Grille | Grab some fuel for the medallion hunt and while you’re there throw your name into a drawing for a ChillFest gift package.
  • Chosen Valley Golf Club | $14 Buckets of Beer & Hockey Tournament After-Party
  • Jacs | SKOL! Meet Viking’s great, Tommy Kramer 6pm-9pm | w/the Chub’s Big Mike Little Music from 9p-1a | BYO object to have signed or check out the memorabilia for sale. SXSE Brewery Tap Takeover!

52 Bottle Shop | Pre-order your ChillFest “Hot Pack”*Profits donated to the Justin Friedrich Memorial Fund. Choose from three packages:

  • A 6 pk of Busch Light, MN Craft Beer or Truly Seltzer
  • Each pack also includes: 2 schnapps minis: Peppermint & Butterscotch, 2 handwarmers, 2 ChillFest koozies and a tote.

