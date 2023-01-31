Preston veterans home working to fill positions

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) - The new veterans home in Preston remains under construction and is looking to fill a variety of positions.

The home, located at 1112 Overlook Drive, is a part of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. It will serve 54 residents that require help with activities of daily living. Some of the positions they are looking to hire for include nurses, clerical workers, food service workers and social workers.

Two temporary offices opened in downtown Preston and will serve as a training center for new employees. For more information or to apply, click here.

The home is expected to open this summer and is one of three being built in the state. The other two are in Bemidji and Montevideo. The homes are being made possible due to a 2018 bonding bill that allocated $32 million to allow construction.

