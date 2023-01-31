Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them

Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and tied up two victims before beating them. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Bryce Jacquot and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a woman is facing charges after she allegedly tied up two victims and beat them while in a roadway on Sunday.

North Charleston police said 58-year-old Emily Shaw has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, a charge of first-degree assault and battery, and a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to an unknown complaint just after 9 a.m., and they said they found two victims tied up with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders and legs who had been beaten by Shaw.

The victims were powerless to get the beating to stop, according to an incident report obtained by WCSC.

The officers ordered the victims to be untied and moved them to patrol vehicles while they conducted an investigation, the report said.

Eventually, police determined the incident was the result of a church vehicle that was stolen earlier that morning. The vehicle was not reported as stolen to law enforcement.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated. The other victim, a minor, did not report any injuries and was released to his mother, according to WCSC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and...
Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
The TBI is investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.
Officials: 4 children, 1 adult killed in Tennessee house fire