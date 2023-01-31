Minnesota Twins visit Rochester for stop on Winter Caravan

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some members of Minnesota Twins organization came to Rochester as a stop on their Winter Caravan on Monday. It’s an event that gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with the team.

The caravan stopped in at Whistle Binkies, to answer fan questions and comments about new uniforms, offseason acquisitions, and the new Twins logo.

