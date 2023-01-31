Minnesota Twins Caravan visits Ronald McDonald House of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some members of the Minnesota Twins organization came to Rochester as a stop on their Winter Caravan.

Players, staff and the mascot stopped by the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester during their time in Rochester.

The organization visited with the children and families of the House Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

A ballpark-style lunch was served and families were able to enjoy some baseball activities in an indoor activity room. See photos below.

Attendees from the organization included Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and hitting coach David Popkins; Twins right-handed pitcher Louie Varland; former Twins pitcher and current broadcaster and special assistant LaTroy Hawkins; and Twins radio play-by-play voice Cory Provus.

The Minnesota Twins Caravan also stopped by Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester on Monday night for a Hot Stove event. That story can be found below.

