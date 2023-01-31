Mayo Clinic putting out urgent plea for blood donations

Mayo Clinic blood donor program
Mayo Clinic blood donor program
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is putting out an urgent request for blood donations, as shortages continue.

According to Mayo Clinic, every two seconds a person needs a blood transfusion for things like organ transplants, injuries or delivering babies.

According to the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society, 25% of the country’s donated blood supply goes toward helping those suffering from cancer.

Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist Dr. Anna Jones said surgery to treat cancer can lead to blood loss, and chemotherapy and radiation can cause low blood cell counts.

She said blood shortages can impede cancer treatment.

“There have been numerous times where I’ve had to hold someone’s chemotherapy because we don’t have what’s needed in order for them to receive treatment,” Dr. Jones said.

She said fewer than 3% of eligible people donate blood.

“That’s just an unacceptably low statistic,” Dr. Jones said. “These are our friends; these are our family members. These are people that we love and care about, and they have a horrible diagnosis.”

She said people often think of just red blood cells when they think about donation, but it’s important to also consider platelets and plasma, especially when it comes to cancer patient needs.

“Family and friends, we often feel like what can we do to help, what can we do to make them feel better,” she said. “This is one thing that we can do. We can give blood; we can make sure that’s there is not a shortage.”

For more information on donating blood, click here.

