Learning to reach for the stars at the Mayo High School Planetarium

Field trip at the Mayo High School Planetarium
Field trip at the Mayo High School Planetarium(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo High School planetarium has been around for more than five decades and is the longest continually operated planetarium in the state of Minnesota.

KTTC’s Darian Leddy and Ashley Walker joined a field trip with the planetarium’s current director, Ben Joslin, to learn more about why he does what he does.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Latest News

Mateo Wilkins won the 2022 state fencing tournament.
Youth Enrichment League will be hosting Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament
Mayo Clinic puts out urgent plea for blood donations
Mayo Clinic puts out urgent plea for blood donations
Mayo Clinic blood donor program
Mayo Clinic putting out urgent plea for blood donations
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato