Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Grumpy Old Men Festival will return to Wabasha, Minnesota for its 30th year this February.

Since 1993, the annual festival has been held the last weekend of February. This year it will be held Feb. 24-25.

The two day festival is based on the 1993 film “Grumpy Old Men,” which takes place in the town of Wabasha.

There are many different events and fundraisers during the festival including a plunge in the Mississippi River, a fishing tournament, ice bars, live music, bonfires and much more. The full list of events can be found below.

