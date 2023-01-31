Gov. Walz signs reproductive freedom into law

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz signed HF 1, the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law Tuesday establishing reproductive freedom as a fundamental right for every Minnesotan.

According to the Office of Gov. Walz, the PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion.

Governor Walz was joined by over 100 legislators, advocates and health care providers.

“Last November, Minnesotans spoke loud and clear: They want their reproductive rights protected – not stripped away,” Governor Walz said. “Today, we are delivering on our promise to put up a firewall against efforts to reverse reproductive freedom. No matter who sits on the Minnesota Supreme Court, this legislation will ensure Minnesotans have access to reproductive health care for generations to come. Here in Minnesota, your access to reproductive health care and your freedom to make your own health care decisions are preserved and protected.”

The bill codifies protections for all reproductive health care, including but not limited to: contraception, sterilization, preconception care, maternity care, abortion care, family planning and fertility services, and counseling regarding reproductive health care.

The bill also prohibits local units of government from regulating a person’s ability to freely exercise their fundamental right to reproductive health care.

