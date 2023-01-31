Frigid sunshine today; a slow warming trend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bitterly cold Arctic air is retreating to Canada right now while warmer air builds northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley. A southwest breeze on the backside of high pressure centered to our south coupled with today’s abundance of sunshine is working to warm temperatures quickly from this morning’s readings that were in the double digits below zero to the single digits and teens above zero. The breeze itself will keep wind chill values below zero even as that warmer air continues to surge northward.

Temperatures tonight will level off just above zero with a diminishing southwest breeze and generally clear skies. Wind chill indices will be slightly below zero, but about 20 degrees warmer than the past couple of nights.

Wednesday looks like a bright and pleasant mid-winter day with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s across the area. A slight southwest breeze will produce wind chill levels in the single digits above zero.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the area on Thursday, even as a strong cold front pushes through the region in the late morning hours. High temperatures will be in the teens with a gusty northwest wind.

Temperatures will likely start Friday morning in the double digits below zero as the area will deal with a glancing blow of Arctic air to round out the work week. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures in the afternoon will be in the single digits.

A weak storm system will graze the area to the north on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon, especially for the Minnesota side of the border locally. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a gusty south breeze.

Sunday looks sunnier with a diminishing westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

The upcoming week looks much more seasonable than the frigid weather we’re experiencing this week. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

