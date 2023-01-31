Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice

(YouTube/Rick Busch)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen went live on social media Monday to share he’s under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice.

Alongside the video he wrote, “If it can happen to me, it can happen to you!”

KTTC reached out to Dr. Jensen regarding the allegations.

He sent KTTC a copy of the “Notice of Conference” as well as a copy of a notice he received from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Office on the matter.

The Notice of Conference stated the board received 18 complaints related to his public statements about COVID-19 and patient care.

It mentioned disinformation, including advising against vaccines and masks.

It alleged he called for civil disobedience among Minnesotans and businesses to ignore guidance.

It also claimed he promoted conspiracy theories that the Minnesota Department of Health instructed providers to falsify death certificates to list COVID-19.

The Complaint Review Committee will have a conference to discuss this on February 24th.

A letter from the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice to Dr. Jensen stated, “The committee will be assisted by the representative of the Office of the Attorney General who signed the cover to the Notice, and several staff members. This meeting is not a hearing, but rather a forum for the committee to have a face-to-face conversation with you about the concerns expressed in the Notice.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Smash room
New smash room opens in Rochester

Latest News

Minnesota Twins visit Rochester for winter caravan
Supporting mental health after Tyre Nichols video.
Mental health expert speaks on supporting mental health after release of Tyre Nichols video
Whistle Binkies
Minnesota Twins visit Rochester for stop on Winter Caravan
Peak Energy Alert issued for several communities Tuesday morning