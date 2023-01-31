Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen went live on social media Monday to share he’s under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice.

Alongside the video he wrote, “If it can happen to me, it can happen to you!”

KTTC reached out to Dr. Jensen regarding the allegations.

He sent KTTC a copy of the “Notice of Conference” as well as a copy of a notice he received from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Office on the matter.

The Notice of Conference stated the board received 18 complaints related to his public statements about COVID-19 and patient care.

It mentioned disinformation, including advising against vaccines and masks.

It alleged he called for civil disobedience among Minnesotans and businesses to ignore guidance.

It also claimed he promoted conspiracy theories that the Minnesota Department of Health instructed providers to falsify death certificates to list COVID-19.

The Complaint Review Committee will have a conference to discuss this on February 24th.

A letter from the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice to Dr. Jensen stated, “The committee will be assisted by the representative of the Office of the Attorney General who signed the cover to the Notice, and several staff members. This meeting is not a hearing, but rather a forum for the committee to have a face-to-face conversation with you about the concerns expressed in the Notice.”

