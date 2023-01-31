Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN

In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and...
In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and electric bill.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With inflation still running high, higher energy prices are compounding the problem as those impacts are hitting across many economic sectors and populations.

In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and electric bill.

Operating costs for The Landing MN are around sixty thousand dollars per month.

With this recent cold snap they are having more people coming in for assistance for food, warmth and personal care and to provide all the proper services it comes at a higher cost due to the current economic climate.

“Our bill, just for gas and electric last month was over twenty five hundred dollars. So it’s no small task to take this on to provide meals, showers, laundry and a warm place. Keeping lights on and heat on, and all the things that come along with it. So, we’re happy to do it and want to keep doing it,” said co-founder Holly Fiefield.

They are asking the community for financial support, so they can help serve our city. You can learn more about this non-profit and how to help support them at this link.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen under investigation by Minnesota Board of Medical Practice
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Latest News

Grumpy Old Men Festival 2023
Grumpy Old Men Festival returning for 30th year
Mateo Wilkins won the 2022 state fencing tournament.
Youth Enrichment League will be hosting Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament
KTTC News Now
Minnesota Twins stop by the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester
Minnesota Twins Caravan visits Ronald McDonald House of Rochester