Energy cost sticker shock at The Landing MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With inflation still running high, higher energy prices are compounding the problem as those impacts are hitting across many economic sectors and populations.

In Rochester, The Landing MN just recently got sticker shock when they got their recent gas and electric bill.

Operating costs for The Landing MN are around sixty thousand dollars per month.

With this recent cold snap they are having more people coming in for assistance for food, warmth and personal care and to provide all the proper services it comes at a higher cost due to the current economic climate.

“Our bill, just for gas and electric last month was over twenty five hundred dollars. So it’s no small task to take this on to provide meals, showers, laundry and a warm place. Keeping lights on and heat on, and all the things that come along with it. So, we’re happy to do it and want to keep doing it,” said co-founder Holly Fiefield.

They are asking the community for financial support, so they can help serve our city. You can learn more about this non-profit and how to help support them at this link.

