Conservation Corps MN & IA seeks applicants for veterans program

Conservation Corps
Conservation Corps(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conservation Corps MN & IA is seeking applicants for its summer veterans program.

The Veterans Corps is part of the Conservation Corps, which dates back to 1930s, when the country was recovering from the Great Depression. It’s made up of young people who take care of natural resources like cleaning up waterways, cutting down vegetation and helping fight forest fires.

The program was for people ages 18-25, but this year, the corps is increasing the age limit to 35.

According to the Conservation Corps, the veteran unemployment rate in December was 3.2%, up from 2.7% in November, while the non-veteran unemployment rate is on the decline.

“Our veterans corps program is designed to help veterans or active-duty service members transition to civilian life,” Conservation Corps MN & IA Marketing and Communications Director Rachel Wagner said.

Wagner said the first year for the program was successful, but a little slow.

For more information or to apply, click here.

