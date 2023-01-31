Bitterly cold temps today; a slow warming trend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bitterly cold Arctic air remains planted in the region today, bringing sub-zero weather to the area, but there are signs that a decent warm-up isn’t far off. Sunshine will be the rule across the area today as high pressure moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Morning wind chills will be in the 20 to 30 below zero range until late in the morning, so a First Alert Day is in effect. A southwest breeze on the backside of that high pressure coupled with the abundance of sunshine will work to warm temperatures quickly from the double digits below zero to the single digits and teens above zero in the afternoon. The breeze itself will keep wind chill values below zero even as that warmer air surges northward.

Wind chill indices will improve through the course of the day, moving up from the -30 range to just below zero. (KTTC)

Sub-zero wind chills will make for a bitterly cold day, so a First Alert has been issued. (KTTC)

Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a gusty southwest breeze and high temps will be in the single digits. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will level off just above zero with a diminishing southwest breeze and generally clear skies. Wind chill indices will be slightly below zero, but about 20 degrees warmer than the past couple of nights.

Readings will be more seasonable this weekend. (KTTC)

Wednesday looks like a bright and pleasant mid-winter day with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s across the area. A slight southwest breeze will produce wind chill levels in the single digits above zero.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the area on Thursday, even as a strong cold front pushes through the region in the late morning hours. High temperatures will be in the teens with a gusty northwest wind.

Temperatures will likely start Friday morning in the double digits below zero as the area will deal with a glancing blow of Arctic air to round out the work week. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures in the afternoon will be in the single digits.

A weak storm system will graze the area to the north on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon, especially for the Minnesota side of the border locally. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a gusty south breeze.

Sunday looks sunnier with a diminishing westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

High temps will warm to the teens this week and then the 20s and lows 30s during the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week looks much more seasonable than the frigid weather we’re experiencing this week. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temps will warm nicely by the weekend and remain seasonal for next week. (KTTC)

