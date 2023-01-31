Athlete of the Week - Isaac Matti, Hayfield Boys Basketball

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – For Isaac Matti it all started with just trying to set a new career-high.

“My career high is 36 and we were up by like 20 I was like alright well I’d like to try to break my career-high maybe and I got to 40 and I was like well there’s like five minutes left might as well keep going,” Matti said.

Keep going is exactly what he did.

“He went from 40 to 50 in a hurry, so it was pretty fun,” Chris Pack, Hayfield Head Boys Basketball coach said.

Head Coach Chris Pack had a front row seat as Matti broke the Hayfield record for points in a game with 50.

“It wasn’t one of those things where at half we knew it was going to happen or try to make it happen it just kind of materialized late in the game and we took advantage of it,” Pack said.

The original record was set in 2004 by legendary Hayfield Viking David Johnson.

“He was my coach in 7th grade and just always looked up to him. He has the points record for most points in a career too and he went on and played division II at Winona State,” Matti said.

Johnson got to be attendance as Matti set a new mark.

“Having a guy like that there to see it and talk to after the game was pretty cool.”

Pack has had the chance to coach both players and while they’re games are different one thing is the same.

“Just their work ethic they put so much time outside of practice and games, they’re both gym rats,” Pack said.

Dressing on varsity since a 7th grader, it’s all that time spent that makes this mark special.

“My son is in the same class, so they’ve been playing together since third grade, and I was coaching them when they were young. So, the group holds a special part in my heart.”

Now Matti’s name is on a list with legends.

“It’s not something I guess I would’ve expected just when I was like a little kid cause those guys are like your superheroes when you’re growing up so just being next to those guys means a lot to me,” Matti said.

Next up for him is reaching 2,000 career points, but he’s already a Hayfield Hero.

“He’s been a part of over 115 wins as a starter, two state championships I mean that’s the; Everyone’s going to remember him for that,” Pack said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.