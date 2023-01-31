Another blast of arctic air; Quickly warmer by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had our coldest air temperatures of the winter season Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be at least one more night this week where temperatures fall well below 0°.

Low temperatures (KTTC)

Low temperatures Tuesday morning reached -17° at RST which was the coldest temperature recorded since January 26th, 2022 (-21°). Lows across the area ranged from -11° to -20° in Charles City. Wind chills were just as cold Tuesday morning.

Wind chills (KTTC)

Charles City had the coldest wind chill of -40°. Many cities had wind chills around -25° to -35°. We’ll have a quick break from the arctic air until it returns by late Thursday.

Blast of arctic air (KTTC)

High temperatures will return to the middle teens Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the single digits on Friday. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will drop to around -10° to -15° across SE MN and NE IA. The good news is we will see a quick warming trend into the weekend. Highs will warm into the 30s on Saturday!

Precip chances (KTTC)

Precipitation chances will be limited through the rest of the week. There’s a chance of a light wintry mix late Monday night into Tuesday. Some long-range models are hinting at a snow chance late next week, but it’s still WAY too early to have any confidence with that chance.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

