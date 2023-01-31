3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance. (WXYZ, DETROIT POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem, police said.

“We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday. “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”

The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker.

They were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled.

Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night.

“I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop,” Taylor Perrin said.

She said Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.

“Armani did his time and came out as a whole new person,” Perrin told The Detroit News.

McGinnis said police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.

“I’m confident that using those tools will help us get the answers that these families deserve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?