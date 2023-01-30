Unveiled Rochester expo returns to downtown

Love was in the air Sunday in Rochester. The annual unveiled Rochester took place today...
Love was in the air Sunday in Rochester. The annual unveiled Rochester took place today downtown at the Hilton.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Love was in the air Sunday in Rochester. The annual unveiled Rochester took place today downtown at the Hilton.

Couples had the opportunity to meet different vendors from all over Southeast Minnesota, but one thing that has been on couple’s minds is how inflation could affect their perfect day.

“The wedding industry right now is in a state of flux we just came out of the biggest boom that we have had in the last thirty years as far as the number of weddings that have happened post covid and now were kind of in a little bit of a lull so there is a change with the recession, but couples are still planning on getting married their fantastic weddings,” The Wedding Guy Matthew Trettel said.

The Wedding Guy said while things may be a little more expensive there are still plenty of options for reducing costs.

