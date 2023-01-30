Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director to step down

Butterfly festival downtown Rochester
Butterfly festival downtown Rochester(RDA)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) board of directors announced Monday that Holly Masek will be stepping down as executive director.

Masek began her tenure for RDA in 2019 and while majority of her time was taken over by COVID-19, Masek oversaw the launch of many downtown projects including Mayo Clinic Small Business Relief Funds, Fresh Air Fitness, Roller Disco and Sidewalk Sessions, to name a few.

Masek’s next journey will be in the City of Bloomington.

“A highlight for me was watching all of the different experiments and adaptations that everybody did with their businesses whether that was getting their products into the grocery store for the first time or putting their business into a patio or out in an ally or a parking space or starting a whole line of business or creating a corporate gifting program so they can get their products out there and into the hands of workers downtown,” Masek said.

Masek’s last day at RDA will be February 10, 2023. In the meantime, the RDA board of directors is seeking a new executive director.

“It has been a privilege to lead this organization and work with so many creative and talented team members, entrepreneurs, and collaborators,” Masek said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Smash room
New smash room opens in Rochester

Latest News

Paint the Town Pink
Paint the Town Pink, many events still ahead
HARMONY, MINNESOTA
Harmony offers up to $20,000 to build in town
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour
Rend Collective to perform at Mayo Civic Center April 1, 2023
Irish worship folk rock band Rend Collective to perform at Mayo Civic Center