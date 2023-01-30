Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director to step down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) board of directors announced Monday that Holly Masek will be stepping down as executive director.

Masek began her tenure for RDA in 2019 and while majority of her time was taken over by COVID-19, Masek oversaw the launch of many downtown projects including Mayo Clinic Small Business Relief Funds, Fresh Air Fitness, Roller Disco and Sidewalk Sessions, to name a few.

Masek’s next journey will be in the City of Bloomington.

“A highlight for me was watching all of the different experiments and adaptations that everybody did with their businesses whether that was getting their products into the grocery store for the first time or putting their business into a patio or out in an ally or a parking space or starting a whole line of business or creating a corporate gifting program so they can get their products out there and into the hands of workers downtown,” Masek said.

Masek’s last day at RDA will be February 10, 2023. In the meantime, the RDA board of directors is seeking a new executive director.

“It has been a privilege to lead this organization and work with so many creative and talented team members, entrepreneurs, and collaborators,” Masek said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.