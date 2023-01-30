Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police said they revived an overdose victim after she was found unconscious in a snowbank for the second time in less than a week.

According to RPD, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street Southwest Saturday. A woman told police her 42-year-old wife was not where she said she would be and was later discovered unconscious in the snow. Officers used two doses of Narcan to revive the woman.

The woman is an admitted Heroin user.

Last Monday night, she was found by an officer on patrol in a snowbank off 19th Street Northwest. An officer was able to revive her with one dose of Narcan in that incident.

In both cases, she was transported to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital for treatment.

