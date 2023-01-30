Minnesota Marine Art Museum celebrates all things flora and fauna

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Celebrating all things flora and fauna was at the heart of the Minnesota Marine Art Musuem’s Family Day on Sunday.

Featuring experiences and hands-on activities for kids big and small, family day was part of the opening weekend series for the Flora and Waking Worlds exhibit. The exhibit has three new unique traveling works of art featuring local and Japanese artists.

Families could take part in a print making session based off the exhibits. There was also an illustrator and a children’s book author signing copies of their book.

“Sometime kids need to get close to images of nature and be out in it in order to love it and take care of it. I think this slows time down, they can look at images and they can listen to the simplicity of my words, and it helps them experience nature in that way,” author Mary Casnalva said.

According to the executive director of the museum the Flora and Waking Worlds exhibit is to truly connect people with nature.

“Hear the different artists share their art practiced taking people a little deeper into the natural world. Whether you do that in New York City or in an Ohio suburb or here in Winona, a lot of these artists just have a lot in common to get people, looking exploring, and connecting a little deeper so that was really powerful,” executive director Scott Pollock said.

Following the theme of the plants, the museum next theme will be animals.

