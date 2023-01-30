Jolly Jumpz and Chip Shots partner for first Winter Carnival.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the weather this weekend might have been in the freezing temperatures, Chip Shots in Rochester teamed up with Jolly Jumpz for the first annual Winter Carnival Sunday.

The Carnival featured five bounce houses and other activities for children of all ages.

The owners of Jolly Jumpz are trying to make this a winter series and next week they will be located at the Boys and Girls club.

“Well, it’s the winter carnival so letting kids get out of the cold and letting kids into a space where they can play and eat and have fun,” co-owner Isaac Johnson said.

The owners of the company say the road to make this a winter series has been a success.

“We had one kid, he opened the pan flit that we have, and he was just like oh my gosh bounce houses like he just got so excited, that’s just the best thing to see,” co-owner Abigayel Johnson said.

