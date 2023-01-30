Irish worship folk rock band Rend Collective to perform at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Whosoever Tour with Rend Collective, featuring special guest Sean Curran, will make a tour stop in Rochester in April.

The Irish worship folk band will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

Box Office hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rend Collective will be playing favorites like My Lighthouse, Counting Every Blessing, Build Your Kingdom Here, as well as new music from their recently released album, Whosoever.

The band will also be joined with Sean Curran, singer of songs like Bigger Than I Thought, 1,000 Names, and All Praise.

