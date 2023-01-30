Harmony offers up to $20,000 to build in town

HARMONY, MINNESOTA
HARMONY, MINNESOTA(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Harmony and its Economic Development Authority (EDA) are excited to announce that recipients of Harmony’s popular home incentive program will now qualify for up to $20,000 cash.  Anyone building a new home in Harmony, on a qualified lot, or those renovating a seriously dilapidated home can qualify for the cash rebate.

There are no income limits, residency, or age restrictions to qualify.  Rebates range from $1,500 to $20,000 cash, depending on the final taxable value of the qualified building.  In order to qualify for a $20,000 rebate, the taxable value of a new home must exceed $500,001.

In addition to new home construction, rehabilitation of dilapidated homes also qualifies provided that it creates new living units in the community and increases the building’s taxable value by at least $40,000.  General repairs or improvements do not qualify.

The original program was started in 2014 and awarded up to $12,000 to new homes built with at least a $125,000 taxable value.  The new program expands on this successful program.  Harmony was one of only three cities in Fillmore County to see population growth in the 2020 Census.  To date the program has created 19 new units in Harmony, added over $3.3 million in new tax base, attracted new residents, and gained national and international media attention.

Like before, applicants fill out a one-page form and submit it to the Harmony EDA, along with the estimated taxable value of the proposed building which must be obtained from the county assessor’s office.  Applicants will need to know the location of their lot and have a building plan completed for their home in order to finish the rebate application.

The goal of this program is to increase the inventory of living units in the community, maximize existing public infrastructure and service investments, and grow the population of the city in support of our robust local economy.  Most lots in Harmony qualify, but there are exceptions.  Please talk with the Harmony EDA at 507-886-2846 for more details, questions, rules, or any help with the application. 

FULL DETAILS HERE

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Smash room
New smash room opens in Rochester

Latest News

Paint the Town Pink
Paint the Town Pink, many events still ahead
Paint the Town Pink, many events still ahead
Paint the Town Pink, many events still ahead
Butterfly festival downtown Rochester
Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director to step down
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour