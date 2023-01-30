FIRST ALERT: Wind chill values near 30 below tonight, Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dangerously cold temperatures continue overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits and teens below zero. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph, but wind chill values will be near -25 to -30 degrees. A few clouds are expected to roll in tonight, resulting in partly to mostly cloudy conditions. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place from 2 am until 10 am Monday for the entire viewing area.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

The bitter cold remains for the first part of the work week with sub-zero high temperatures on Monday and wind chill values. Daytime temperatures are expected to return above zero on Tuesday, but with strong southwest winds at 15-25 mph, wind chill values will range from -15 to -25 degrees. Widespread sunshine is anticipated on both days.

Wind chill forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures continue to improve during the midweek with highs in the mid-teens and abundant sunshine. However, single digits highs return briefly on Friday with partly sunny skies. The weekend looks to be more seasonal with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-20s and partly sunny skies. Stay warm everyone!

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

