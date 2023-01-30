First Alert Days Today and Tuesday for Brutal Wind Chills; Warmer Days Are Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Arctic air is lingering in the region to start the new week. Even with a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be held to bitterly cold levels thanks to the very cold air mass that’s in place and readings will end up about 20 degrees colder than the seasonal average. Expect highs this afternoon only a few degrees above zero with a light westerly breeze keeping wind chills values in the teens below zero. Because of the brutally cold wind chill indices, today and tomorrow have been declared First Alert Days.

Temps will hover in the single digits this afternoon with light winds and wind chill values slightly below zero. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will drop to around -35 tonight and so a Wind Chill Advisory will likely once again be issued. (KTTC)

Under generally clear skies tonight temperatures will plummet to the teens below zero and wind chill values will be around -25 to -30.

After a frigid start to the day Tuesday, gusty southwest winds will work to pull in warmer air. A mostly sunny sky combined with those winds will lead to afternoon readings in the single digits and low teens, a slight improvement from the beginning of the week, but will chill values will remain sub-zero.

Sunshine and a brisk southwest breeze will work to help temps warm quickly Tuesday. (KTTC)

Winds will subside a bit on Wednesday with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area. High temperatures will be in the teens with a slight southwest breeze.

Frigid temps will give way to seasonal readings by this weekend. (KTTC)

Colder air will again blow into the area late on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have high temperatures in the teens Thursday afternoon with morning lows around -10 on Friday. Afternoon high temperatures Friday will only be in the single digits under a mostly sunny sky.

There will be a chance of light snow on Saturday. High temps will warm a bit by this weekend. (KTTC)

A weak clipper-type storm system will graze the area to the north on Saturday, pulling in warmer air and bringing a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Minor accumulation is expected at this point. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with a gusty south breeze.

Sunday is looking a bit sunnier, but still breezy. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s to round out the weekend.

After a frigid week, temps will improve for the weekend and next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.