First Alert Day - Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold weather stretch will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills Monday morning ranged from -15 to -30 across SE MN and NE IA.

Previous Wind Chills (KTTC)

Red Wing had the coldest wind chill at -30°. RST reached -25° for a wind chill Monday morning. That’s one of the coldest wind chills we’ve had this January.

Wind chill advisory (KTTC)

A “Wind Chill Advisory” will be in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. This advisory will be in effect for all of SE MN and NE IA. Wind chills are expected to reach near -15 to -30 Tuesday morning.

Wind Chills Tuesday (KTTC)

Wind chills will improve throughout the day, but should stay below 0° through the evening.

January Lows (KTTC)

This month we’ve only had 3 days with low temperatures reaching below 0°. On average (since 2000), Rochester has around 9 days with low temperatures reaching below 0°. We’ll fall well short of that average this year for January.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Snow chances are pretty limited this upcoming week. We might see some isolated light snow showers on Saturday and a chance for a light wintry mix on Monday. A better chance of snow might come later next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will be really up and down this week. Highs will warm into the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday then fall back tot he single digits on Friday. Highs will warm to above seasonal average by the weekend and into next week.

