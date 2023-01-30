First Alert Day - Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday

Wind chills near -20 to -30 overnight
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our cold weather stretch will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wind chills Monday morning ranged from -15 to -30 across SE MN and NE IA.

Previous Wind Chills
Previous Wind Chills(KTTC)

Red Wing had the coldest wind chill at -30°. RST reached -25° for a wind chill Monday morning. That’s one of the coldest wind chills we’ve had this January.

Wind chill advisory
Wind chill advisory(KTTC)

A “Wind Chill Advisory” will be in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. This advisory will be in effect for all of SE MN and NE IA. Wind chills are expected to reach near -15 to -30 Tuesday morning.

Wind Chills Tuesday
Wind Chills Tuesday(KTTC)

Wind chills will improve throughout the day, but should stay below 0° through the evening.

January Lows
January Lows(KTTC)

This month we’ve only had 3 days with low temperatures reaching below 0°. On average (since 2000), Rochester has around 9 days with low temperatures reaching below 0°. We’ll fall well short of that average this year for January.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Snow chances are pretty limited this upcoming week. We might see some isolated light snow showers on Saturday and a chance for a light wintry mix on Monday. A better chance of snow might come later next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will be really up and down this week. Highs will warm into the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday then fall back tot he single digits on Friday. Highs will warm to above seasonal average by the weekend and into next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times
Smash room
New smash room opens in Rochester

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Days Today and Tuesday for Brutal Wind Chills; Warmer Days Are Ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Days Today and Tuesday: Bitterly Cold Wind Chill Indices
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather