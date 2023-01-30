Dino Ranch Live coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dino Ranch Live is coming to the Mayo Civic Center stage on June 11, 2023.

According to the Mayo Civic Center, the fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.

Dino Ranch Live tour schedule, tickets and VIP packages can be found at here.

Presales begins Tuesday, January 31, 2023. There are a number of opportunities available including Citi® Cardmembers presale beginning January 31; the Dino Ranch Facebook and Instagram followers and Bandsintown presales begins February 1; and Ticketmaster and local venue presales begins February 2. All presales begin at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 3, 2023. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences. Tickets will be available at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.

“We are turning Dino Ranch into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget. I’m so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans,” Richard Lewis, writer and director of Dino Ranch Live and CEO of Fierylight said.

More information can be found here.

