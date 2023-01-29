Taking a Plunge for Pink

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Some brave souls took to the frigid temperatures and cut through a thick layer of ice in Austin for the 11th annual Plunge for Pink on Saturday!

Part of the Paint the town Pink (PTTP) events, dozens came out to take the icy plunge into the lake to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute.

Whether a single jumper or a team, each group was asked to raise at least $50 in donations and encouraged to bring their loved ones to support the cause.

“Cancer research is something that’s very close to me. My aunt passed away from cancer, my father currently has cancer, so anything I can do to support them and let them know it was well worth the trouble today,” said American Family Insurance worker, Andrew Murrell, who took the plunge today for the company’s 57th district.

Since it began in 2013, Plunge for Pink has raised over $600,000 for breast cancer research.

You can learn more about the next upcoming events or donate money to PTTP here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.