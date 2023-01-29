Local gymnasts raise money at pancake breakfast event

KMT Gymnastics Pancake Breakfast
KMT Gymnastics Pancake Breakfast(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens came out Saturday for a pancake breakfast fundraiser supporting the Kasson Mantorville Triton Gymnastics Team.

The event was held at the Mantorville Saloon, and for $8, people could buy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage.

The team is raising money to buy a new tumble track for the gym. It costs around $10,000.

“We had a good turnout lots of positive feedback just lots of smiles,” KMT Assistant Coach Chasity Good said.

“It kind of brings everybody together, it’s kind of time outside the gym where everybody can connect and have fun outside of the gym,” Team Captain Emma Klejeski said.

The team raised $300. They previously raised $500 at their burger night event.

February 2 will be their final regular season meet in Byron.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child porn arrest
Three Rochester residents arrested on child pornography charges
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Heroin overdose victim found in Rochester snowbank
Overdose victim revived after found in snowbank
Gun theft
Thousands of dollars’ worth of guns and ammunition stolen from Oronoco home
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday

Latest News

11th Annual Plunge for Pink in Austin
Taking a Plunge for Pink
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Community Pathways in Owatonna is trying to help those struggling while making an elegant...
Prom dress donation drive
Rochester Fire crews got a call Saturday morning of a car fire at Graham Arena near complex one.
Car fire at Graham Arena