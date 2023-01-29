Local gymnasts raise money at pancake breakfast event

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens came out Saturday for a pancake breakfast fundraiser supporting the Kasson Mantorville Triton Gymnastics Team.

The event was held at the Mantorville Saloon, and for $8, people could buy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage.

The team is raising money to buy a new tumble track for the gym. It costs around $10,000.

“We had a good turnout lots of positive feedback just lots of smiles,” KMT Assistant Coach Chasity Good said.

“It kind of brings everybody together, it’s kind of time outside the gym where everybody can connect and have fun outside of the gym,” Team Captain Emma Klejeski said.

The team raised $300. They previously raised $500 at their burger night event.

February 2 will be their final regular season meet in Byron.

