First Alert Day: Dangerously cold wind chills today; Cold continues through the week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Arctic air has arrived and although they were not quite as bad as in December, recorded wind chills from overnight signal the arrival of the arctic air with Dexter recording the coldest wind chill at 22 degrees below zero. Rochester International Airport recorded a wind chill of 17 degrees below zero. Due to some bitterly cold temperatures and wind chill temperatures, there are First Alert Days in place today (Sunday) through Tuesday.

Coldest Wind Chills Overnight
High temperatures across the region aren’t going to get very high, staying under 10 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area through 11 AM this morning due to the potential for wind chills down to 20 below. The sun will make its return today with some partly cloudy skies across the region and northwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Throughout the day today, wind chills will continue to be below zero across the region, with forecasted wind chills in Rochester down to 16 degrees below zero.

Temp. & Wind Chill Planner
Low temperatures tonight will be below zero across the region with mainly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow will be cold once again with high temperatures in the single digits both above and below zero. Skies throughout the day tomorrow will be mainly sunny and winds will be relatively calm from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Forecasted wind chills for Monday and into Tuesday indicate dangerously cold wind chills continuing, make sure to limit time outside, wear layers, and remember that if you’re cold, your pets are cold as well and need to limit their time outside as well.

Wind Chill Forecast Mon.-Tue.
The next week is going to be cold, but there will be a bit of relief coming through the midweek with temperatures in the teens! Sunny skies will grace the region throughout the majority of the week. There are little to no precipitation chances ahead through the week. Also, look at that forecasted high for next Saturday...25 degrees...time to break out the shorts. Also, if you’re sick of this cold and snowy weather, some good news is that there are only 50 days until spring.

Extended Forecast
