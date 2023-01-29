FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold temperatures tonight and early next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have been tracking scattered snowfall throughout the day, especially over northeast Iowa. Light snow will gradually come to an end later this evening, wrapping up after 10 pm. The remainder of the night will be quiet and cloudy with light north winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be cold, falling into the single digits below zero with wind chill values in the 10s to 20s below zero.

FIRST ALERT DAYS (KTTC)

With the arrival of Arctic air, dangerously cold temperatures are in store for the region over the next few days. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from Midnight until 11 am Sunday as wind chills hovering in the 20s below zero. Due to the dangerous cold Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will be First Alert Days.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Single-digit high temperatures are expected Sunday with partly sunny skies and light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sub-zero high temperatures are possible Monday with wind chill values near -25 degrees. Widespread sunshine is expected with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

One more bitterly cold day is expected Tuesday before slightly warmer air moves in for the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the single digits with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts near 25 mph. Wind chill values will once again be in the 20s below zero throughout the day.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Temperatures climb back into the double digits Wednesday, reaching the mid-teens. Sunny skies and seasonably cold temps continue into the end of the week before afternoon highs return to the 20s next weekend.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

