Bitter blast driving those in need for shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the bitter arctic air moves in across our area, being outside for a long duration of time could be deadly if the homeless population can’t find proper warmth and shelter.

For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands seeking refuge from the harsh weather elements.

They provide food, clothing and beds and when the bitter air rolls in they begin to see an uptick in those needing assistance.

The main challenge is there’s not enough rooms and beds in the city to serve those in need.

“I know the warming center has roughly 40 beds and counting us we roughly have 70 beds total for an estimated 8,000 people in the city that are homeless. So, it’s a very difficult time to find a warm place in the night time and day time,” said volunteer, Fred Ludwig.

The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is staffed exclusively by volunteers. An individual or groups can help once a month or more.

