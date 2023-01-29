Bitter blast driving those in need for shelter

Limited space, high demand
For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands...
For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands seeing refuge from the harsh weather elements.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the bitter arctic air moves in across our area, being outside for a long duration of time could be deadly if the homeless population can’t find proper warmth and shelter.

For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands seeking refuge from the harsh weather elements.

They provide food, clothing and beds and when the bitter air rolls in they begin to see an uptick in those needing assistance.

For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands...
For almost forty years the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester has helped thousands seeing refuge from the harsh weather elements.(KTTC)

The main challenge is there’s not enough rooms and beds in the city to serve those in need.

“I know the warming center has roughly 40 beds and counting us we roughly have 70 beds total for an estimated 8,000 people in the city that are homeless. So, it’s a very difficult time to find a warm place in the night time and day time,” said volunteer, Fred Ludwig.

The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is staffed exclusively by volunteers. An individual or groups can help once a month or more.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Smash room
New smash room opens in Rochester
Child porn arrest
Three Rochester residents arrested on child pornography charges
Gun theft
Thousands of dollars’ worth of guns and ammunition stolen from Oronoco home
Rochester Fire crews got a call Saturday morning of a car fire at Graham Arena near complex one.
Car fire at Graham Arena

Latest News

KMT Gymnastics Pancake Breakfast
Local gymnasts raise money at pancake breakfast event
11th Annual Plunge for Pink in Austin
Taking a Plunge for Pink
Snowmobile Accident
30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday
Community Pathways in Owatonna is trying to help those struggling while making an elegant...
Prom dress donation drive