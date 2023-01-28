Rochester rabbi shines light on the importance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a time the United Nations urges the remembering of the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

B’nai Israel Rabbi Michelle Werner says the responsibility of never forgetting the Holocaust starts with the younger generations, as the last people who witnessed the Holocaust are dying out.

Werner also remarked how it’s important NATO is recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as it shows nations can learn and improve from past mistakes.

“NATO is a group of allies that came together after the events that are being commemorated and rose above their own personal histories and their own national histories, and really wove together a dream for a better, united, and international world,” Werner said.

