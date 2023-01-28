OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us are cutting back on some purchases due to high inflation and for some parents extra expenses for their children aren’t an option.

According to the website promgirl.com the average cost of a prom dress ranges from one hundred dollars to over five hundred dollars. Those numbers can be huge financial hit for families, so Community Pathways in Owatonna is trying help those struggling while making an elegant statement.

Last year they held a prom dress donation drive that helped over one hundred high school girls with extreme discount pricing or a free prom or casual dress.

Community Pathways in Owatonna (KTTC)

They are doing the same prom dress drive starting this Wednesday.

“I’ve seen the girls even cry because they didn’t think it was possible to afford or get anything this extravagant or this beautiful,” said Dakota Krause from Community Pathways.

So, if you’re cleaning out your closet and want to donate they’ll be taking donations through the month of February and will begin distribution in March.

