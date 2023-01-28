FIRST ALERT: Measurable snowfall Saturday; Arctic air arrives this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful and sunny end of the week today with seasonably cool temperatures. Tonight, conditions will remain quiet as we await our next weather-maker. Temperatures overnight will be chilly in the single digits with wind chill values in the single digits below zero. Winds will remain blustery out of the west at 5-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

First Alert Day is out for Saturday as our latest winter storm system arrives early in the morning around 5-6 am and last throughout the day. Snowfall is expected to gradually wrap up after 10 pm with quiet skies moving in for the overnight. A Winter Storm Warning (pink) will be in effect for Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties from Midnight until 9 pm Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) will be in place for counties south of I-90 and most of our north Iowa counties from 2 am until 10 pm Saturday.

Snowfall Timing (KTTC)

North Iowa will see the greatest impacts with this system while the Rochester area should only see minor impacts. Difficult travel is expected throughout the day and into early Sunday as snowfall gradually is cleared away. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-5″ in our area with the highest totals falling across north Iowa. The Rochester area should pick up 1-2″ of snow while areas north of the Med City will receive up to 1″ of snow.

Estimated snow totals (KTTC)

Much quieter weather settles into the Upper Midwest for Sunday, as does Arctic air. High temperatures for the end of the weekend only look to manage the low single digits. Quiet and cold conditions will continue throughout much of next week with single-digit highs and sub-zero wind chill values. Despite the cold, plenty of sunshine is expected through the end of the week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.