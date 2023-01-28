FIRST ALERT DAY: Snowfall through the evening; Higher snow totals south of I-90

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More snowfall is moving through the region today with anywhere between a trace of snowfall to 6 inches of snowfall possible today throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

High temperatures today will be in the single digits and low teens with snowfall through the early hours of tonight. Winds will be a bit calmer today, from the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour. In Rochester, we’re looking at up to 2 inches of snowfall throughout the day.

Here’s a look at estimated snowfall amounts for today. Along and around I-90, isn’t looking too snowy, but along the MN/IA border and parts of northeast IA are looking to see up to six inches of snow.

Snowfall will end early tonight, leaving behind cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero with wind chills down into the double digits below zero. Winds will be from the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Wind chill temperatures through the overnight hours into Sunday will continue to decrease with wind chills around 5 AM on Sunday around 16 below.

Tomorrow isn’t going to be very warm, but we’ll see some sunshine and quiet conditions across the region. Highs will be in the single digits and low teens and winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

The week ahead is looking to be relatively quiet, but cold with a forecasted high on Monday of 1 degree below zero. We’re looking at a rather sunny week ahead, so we’ll take what we can get.

