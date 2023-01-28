CERT looks for path forward in Rochester, following the footage release of Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An array of emotions yet again, as the violence that lead to the death of Tyree Nichols.

“We saw here in Minnesota, which is currently being played out in Memphis, is the lack of trust and the lack of compassion and understanding between law enforcement and the communities that they are supposed to be serving,” said B’nai Israel Rochester Rabbi Michelle Werner.

“You’ve got anger, you got hate, you have fear, distrust, trauma,” said CERT Co-Founder Bud Whitehorn. “I have six sons. I don’t know if they are going to come home every day.”

In the Med City, activists like Whitehorn are working to prevent violence. His organization, the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), has partnered with the Rochester Police to help build relationships between law enforcement, and the public.

“Walking side by side with the Rochester Police Department to create change, and to shift the culture,” Whitehorn said.

Less than two years since CERT’s founding, Whitehorn says this community has come a long way. However, what happened in Memphis is a reminder that there is still a ways to go.

“As a victim of past police brutality and excessive force myself, it’s really a tough situation,” Whitehorn said.

With demonstrators already taking to the streets in protest, Whitehorn says the response should start with people having tough conversations.

“Talk about how this feels. Watch the video with your family, show your family what’s going on in this world,” Whitehorn said.

