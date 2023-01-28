30-year-old injured in snowmobile accident Friday

Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile Accident(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group Friday when he lost control and was thrown from the snowmobile.

He was flown from the scene by Mayo One.

There is no word on his condition but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening.

There were no signs of impairment on anyone in the group, including the injured man.

Law enforcement says more information could be released Monday.

