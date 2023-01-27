Thousands of dollars’ worth of guns and ammunition stolen from Oronoco home

Gun theft
Gun theft(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – An Oronoco man had thousands of dollars’ worth of guns and ammunition stolen from his home Thursday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner called deputies last night to report a theft. It happened in the 1200 block of Oak Lodge Ln NE in Oronoco Township.

The homeowner says the burglary happened between 6:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday. When he arrived home around 3:30, he noticed several guns and round of ammunition were gone.

The thieves stole 2,600 rounds of ammunition, four rifle optics, four pounds of Tannerite, a 9mm handgun, three 12 gauge shotguns, one 20 gauge shotgun, one bolt action rifle and one assault rifle. The estimated cost of the stolen items is anywhere between $5,050-$5,350.

Deputies say there were no signs of damage or forced entry.

