Snowfall through the morning; Breezy and cloudy end to work-week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with some breezy conditions and snowfall across the region this morning. Snowfall will continue through the morning, ending around noon today. High temperatures across the region will be in the low-30s. Once the snowfall ends, cloudy skies will remain across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Winds today will be rather strong from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour gusting up to 35 miles per hour at times.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

There will be a bit of a break between snowfall across the region, but snow will move back into the area overnight and continue through Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the single digits and low teens with breezy conditions continuing. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

The weekend is looking to be snowy and chilly. High temperatures Saturday will be in the single digits and low teens with snow, mainly in the morning, across the region. Sunday, high temperatures will be in the single digits, and low teens with isolated snowfall overnight into Monday.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KTTC)

Along and south of I-90, snowfall amounts between one and two inches are expected. Areas in northeast Iowa though are looking at a bit heavier snowfall with amounts between two and four inches Saturday.

Snowfall Amounts
Snowfall Amounts(KTTC)

Arctic air moves into the region starting this weekend with temperatures ahead between 15 and 25 degrees below average. Wind chills throughout the week may reach 30-below.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

The next few days will be relatively active with a few rounds of snow moving through the region. After Monday morning, we’re looking at just dealing with cold temperatures and wind chills through the new week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

