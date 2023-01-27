Project Community Connect returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a two-year absence, Project Community Connect is back.

It’s a program designed to provide services and resources for people who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. Services include free lunches, haircuts, HIV testing, flu shots and immunizations, veteran services and employment assistance.

It was held at at John Marshall High School in Rochester.

Rochester Public Transit also offered free rides on routes 3 and 3D. Folks just had to tell the driver they were going to Project Community Connect, and they brought them to the high school.

”Whenever they stop here, that they know that they’re welcome in the community and that there are options that are available for them and that we care about them and that they know they can stop in here and meet with us and get all their needs met. We have a lot of new organizations and agencies that have joined on, so it’s great to see how the community has grown,” Project Community Connect co-chair Jordan Boyum said.

This event is sponsored by the Homeless Community Network of Olmsted County.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.