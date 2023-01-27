Overdose victim revived after found in snowbank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman was revived after an overdose this week.

She was found unconscious in a snowbank.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy discovered the woman around 10:45 Monday night while on patrol in the 2500 block of 19th Street Northwest.

The deputy moved the woman from the snow onto her back on a sidewalk. He was unable to locate a pulse and noticed signs of a possible drug overdose in addition to the smell of alcohol on the woman.

He gave the woman one dose of Narcan into her nostril and then began to administer CPR. The woman woke up and admitted she had been using heroin.

She was transported to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital by ambulance.

