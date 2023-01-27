New smash room opens in Rochester

Smash room
Smash room(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Have some anger or stress to release? You may want to check out this new Rochester business.

Friday was opening day for the Mess Hall, Rochester’s new smash room. Folks can sign up for a time to stop into the space and break monitors, bottles and other items that would otherwise be thrown away.

The smash room is located between the License Center and Kingdom Buffet in the River Center Plaza.

Husband and wife duo Jared and Katie Byrnes started the mess hall and hope that it’s a smashing success.

“With winter, it’s just been a lot of pent-up energy that you can’t really get out a lot. We both work a lot, and we work really hard. To get out here and be able to take out some frustration in a really safe setting. It kind of intrigued both of us,” Mess Hall customer Minya Bunke said.

If smashing isn’t your thing, there is also a splatter room where people can squeeze bottles of paint all over the room.

