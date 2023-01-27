Minnesota Senate passes bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Thursday that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.
The bill passed 57-8.
Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, the bill’s author, says while his hope is that private employers also honor the holiday, the passing of the holiday will be for state-level government jobs only.
Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021.
It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States
