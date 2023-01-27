Minnesota Senate passes bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday

The Minnesota state capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
The Minnesota state capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Thursday that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.

The bill passed 57-8.

Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, the bill’s author, says while his hope is that private employers also honor the holiday, the passing of the holiday will be for state-level government jobs only.

Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021.

It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States

