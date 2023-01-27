Mark Callahan headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Comedian and magician Mark Callahan is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Callahan delivers up-tempo humor mined from his very typical family life. He finds veins of comedy hidden in plain sight and shares a world populated with the young, the old, the clothed, and unfortunately sometimes the naked.

