Mark Callahan headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

By Ashley Walker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Comedian and magician Mark Callahan is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Callahan delivers up-tempo humor mined from his very typical family life. He finds veins of comedy hidden in plain sight and shares a world populated with the young, the old, the clothed, and unfortunately sometimes the naked.

