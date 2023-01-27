Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(London Fire Brigade)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
In Kasson, the owners of Tammy’s Place are moving along with construction for a new restaurant...
New restaurant coming to Kasson navigates through challenging times
Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
Social-ICE 2023 theme and bars announced
2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Seven area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Ryan Family
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Gabe Ryan

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Scott Rogers is the last American wheelchair fencer to medal in a Paralympics, taking bronze in...
A comeback and a rising star: Inside the U.S. wheelchair fencing team
A comeback and a rising star: Inside the U.S. wheelchair fencing team
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
Hours after killings, Alex Murdaugh said he didn’t see wife