Governor Walz Announces Infrastructure Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanigan announced their 2023 infrastructure plan on Thursday.

The $3.3 billion plan invests in projects across Minnesota with a focus on roads, bridges, water systems, housing and homelessness, and environmental stewardship.

$650 million will go towards roads, bridges, and water systems. $250 million will go towards housing bonds to help tackle homelessness.

The proposal also calls for environmental stewardship which would be $312 million- $72 million of which would go towards bus rapid transit.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.