Governor Walz Announces Infrastructure Plan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanigan announced their 2023 infrastructure plan on Thursday.
The $3.3 billion plan invests in projects across Minnesota with a focus on roads, bridges, water systems, housing and homelessness, and environmental stewardship.
$650 million will go towards roads, bridges, and water systems. $250 million will go towards housing bonds to help tackle homelessness.
The proposal also calls for environmental stewardship which would be $312 million- $72 million of which would go towards bus rapid transit.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.